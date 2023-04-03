4 found dead in hotel area of Mexico’s Cancun beach resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun say they have found four dead bodies in the city’s hotel zone, near the beach. The announcement of the deaths Monday comes less that a week after a U.S. tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos. There was no immediate information on the nationalities or identities of the four victims. Their bodies were found Monday in a lot near one of Cancun’s beachside hotels along the Kukulkan Boulevard. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said the deaths were under investigation, but did not give a cause of death.

