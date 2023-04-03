Belize, Guatemala reaffirm Taiwan ties during Tsai visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Belize has reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the second country to do so in a week as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen travels across Central America in an effort to shore up a dwindling number of allies. It follows in the footsteps of Guatemala, an ally that’s leader declared it’s relationship with the self-governed island “unchangeable” during a visit by Tsai. The two Central American nations represent two of Taiwans just 13 formal allies across the world, a number that has dipped as China has put pressure on and funneled money into isolating the island.

