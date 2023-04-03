Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire was burning through a popular market for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh’s capital. Officials say no casualties were reported immediately. The fire started at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. Fire official Rafi Al Faruk told The Associated Press firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the massive blaze. Another fire service official said they had no idea about how the fire originated. Fires are common in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax safety and monitoring. But the country’s massive garment industry has improved significantly over the last decade after devastating fires in the past.

