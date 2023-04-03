Malaysia Parliament votes to scrap mandatory death sentences

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament has approved a bill that would scrap mandatory death penalties and limit capital punishment to serious crimes as part of wide-ranging reforms. The move brings possible reprieves to more than 1,300 prisoners on death row, including over 500 foreigners. The bill is expected to be approved by the upper house and king and become law. While the death sentence would remain, courts would be given the option of imposing jail sentences of up to 40 years. Previously, courts were required to impose hanging as punishment for a range of crimes including murder, drug trafficking, treason, kidnapping and acts of terror. The reforms include abolishing the death penalty for some offenses that don’t cause death that fall under kidnapping, terrorism and certain firearm crimes.

