Minnesota college head to retire after Islamic art dispute

The president of a private Minnesota university says she’s retiring next year. She had been criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. Hamline University President Fayneese Miller acknowledged in a news conference Monday that although the school has been in the headlines, journalists were “reporting on a false narrative.” She said the school believes in free speech. The fired professor had warned students before showing the image, and gave them an opportunity to opt out. She’s suing the school over the decision not to renew her contract.

