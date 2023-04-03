‘Schmigadoon!’ gently mocks Broadway musicals in new season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Tveit has starred in some amazing Broadway shows, but some of the classics have eluded him. So he was delighted to speed his way through many of them in season two of “Schmigadoon!” The Apple+ series that gently mocks Broadway musicals cast Tveit in a role that has snatches of “Pippin,” “Godspell,” “Hair” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” and put him again with a who’s-who of Broadway veterans. “Schmigadoon!” returns this month, tackling the musicals of 1965-1979 with the same two stars — Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key — and many of the stage talent that enlivened the first season, like Tveit and Jane Krakowski.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.