Unlike in Trump case, Secret Service kept this one secret

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Secret Service agents escorted a U.S. leader to face criminal charges, they kept their mission a secret — even from their own bosses. It was Oct. 10, 1973, and just a few agents knew the history they were making in ensuring Vice President Spiro Agnew appeared in a federal courtroom to enter a plea and resign from office. While much has been made of Donald Trump becoming the first former president to appear in court to answer an indictment on Tuesday, the Secret Service has been in a similar place before, as when agents helped navigate Agnew’s final hours as the 39th vice president.

