Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Voters in Wisconsin will pick their next Supreme Court justice Tuesday. They’ll choose between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the outcome will determine control of the court and could have wide-ranging implications for issues including abortion, legislative maps and election rules. Protasiewicz and Kelly were the top two candidates in the February primary, receiving 46% and 24% of the vote, respectively.

By The Associated Press

