Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s looking forward to hosting the NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams, the University of Connecticut and Louisiana State University, at the White House. But he did not mention whether Iowa, the defeated women’s team, would also be celebrated after his wife, Jill, said she’d ask him to invite Iowa, too. The first lady had watched the women’s championship game from the stands in Dallas on Sunday. Her suggestion about Iowa was widely panned as disrespectful to Louisiana State. Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady was excited about women’s sports generally and meant no disrespect.

