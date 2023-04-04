Donald Trump, the attention economy’s most potent stimulus

Whatever people think of Donald Trump, it’s undeniable that he can still command attention. That was obvious as the divisive former president came to New York for his arraignment on felony charges. It was a procedural court appearance, but it was also an out-and-out spectacle and a piece of American history. For a country that had largely left behind the day-to-day chronicling of Trump, it was a return to the years of his presidency, too. And by the time the day was over and he went back to Florida, it was clear that Trump’s ability to drive the national conversation remained strong.

