German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt

GENEVA (AP) — Police say a German climber has died after falling some 500 meters (1,640 feet) in the Alps in southern Switzerland. The accident happened near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday. Authorities were alerted Monday that the 26-year-old man, who lived in Germany, was missing, and rescuers who set out in a helicopter found his body on a glacier. Police said Tuesday that the man had set out alone on Sunday morning to climb the Strahlhorn peak. The accident happened on the Adlerpass, a mountain pass below the peak at some 3,900 meters (12,800 feet) above sea level. For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, the climber fell about 500 meters down a rock face on one side of the pass.

