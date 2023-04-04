Light, sound show transforms Berlin museum’s exhibits

BERLIN (AP) — A new light and sound installation by British contemporary artist Liam Gillick is transforming one of Berlin’s most popular museums. The show Filtered Time which opened Tuesday at the Pergamon Museum, comes as the museum prepares to undergo major renovation and close for several years starting in October. Gillick’s installations transform iconic sculptures and artifacts that are thousands of years old with unexpected layers of sound, light and color. Among the objects the artist engages with is an ancient weather god sculpture which he illuminated in orange and surrounded with a growling, murmuring soundscape.

