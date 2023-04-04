Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian attacker stabbed two Israeli soldiers near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating. The Magen David Adom paramedic service said Tuesday that first responders treated two men for moderate wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The attacker’s condition was unclear.

