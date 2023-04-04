Tight Chicago mayor’s race between progressive, moderate Dem

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayoral race is tight after voters voted to choose the next leader of the heavily Democratic city. Tuesday’s runoff pitted former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas against progressive Brandon Johnson. Vallas is a moderate Democrat endorsed by Chicago’s police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer backed by the Chicago Teachers Union. Both men finished ahead of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a February election, making her the first incumbent in 40 years to seek reelection in the city and lose. The results of the contest between the party’s moderate and progressive wings could have implications for Democrats nationally ahead of other elections, including mayoral races in cities such as Philadelphia and Houston.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.