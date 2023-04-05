Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee hospital said it gave appropriate medical treatment to a woman who died after being discharged, but would change some of its security procedures. News outlets report the findings from an internal investigation by Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville over its treatment of 60-year-old Lisa Edwards that were released Tuesday. The hospital said its investigation of Edwards’ care on Feb. 5 found that her treatment and discharge were ” clinically appropriate,” but that changes were being made to security procedures. The statement said several security officers who were working at the facility when Edwards was removed are no longer employed and that the hospital will implement empathy training for security staff.

