In final speech, Ardern reflects on leading New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament, Jacinda Ardern describes in emotional terms how she navigated a pandemic and a mass shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister. She’s also urging lawmakers to take the politics out of climate change. A standing ovation greeted her when she finished her speech Wednesday. A global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January. But she stayed on as a lawmaker until April to avoid triggering a special election ahead of the nation’s general elections in October.

