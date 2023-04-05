ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai

TOKYO (AP) — The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China. This takes place despite no known resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai. Peng disappeared from pubic view shortly after accusing a former high-ranking Communist Party official — in a web posting in November of 2021 — of sexual assault. The ITF conducts tournaments below the elite level in its World Tennis Tour. It lists its first tournament in China on June 5-11 at Luzhou.

