Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes
NEW YORK (AP) — The historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year’s edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis XV’s favorite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry. It has been billed as Depp’s comeback film following his acrimonious and explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife.