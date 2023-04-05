Macron in China urges ‘shared responsibility for peace’

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. French officials say Macron plans to urge Xi in talks Thursday to use Beijing’s influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin but didn’t expect a big shift in the Chinese position. Macron is accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity. Xi and Putin declared their governments had a “no limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Macron said he would “try to build, and somehow engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace and stability on international issues” including Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.