Macron in China wants ‘common path’ on peace in Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants a “common path” with China on peace in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping. French officials said earlier Macron would urge Xi to use Beijing’s influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote peace in Ukraine. China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas and Moscow’s diplomatic partner. Macron met China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, and said he wanted to talk about Ukraine and other “difficult situations.” Macron said a “common path is essential.” Li said there was likely to be “broad consensus” between Macron and Xi but gave no indication whether Beijing might be willing to lobby Moscow to make peace.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.