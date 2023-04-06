Afghan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has resumed its broadcasts, after officials shut it down for a week for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan. A Taliban official and the head of the station announced the resumption of broadcasts on Friday. Sadai Banowan, which means “women’s voice” in Dari, was launched 10 years ago in Badakhshan province and is Afghanistan’s only women-run radio station. Six of its eight staff members are women. Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan, said the station was allowed to resume activities after it had obeyed the “laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate” and agreed to stop broadcasting any kind of music.

