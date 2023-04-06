Grief wracks parents after Brazilian axe attack kills 4 kids

BLUMENAU, Brazil (AP) — They sent their seven-year-old to day care Wednesday and plunged into the deepest nightmare of any parent’s life. A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and burst into the day-care center in southern Brazil, killing little Larissa Maia Toldo and three other children. On Thursday, Larissa’s parents held hands over her white-draped coffin, decorated with a few bouquets, as three of the four victims were prepared for burial. The parents, along with other mourners at the São José cemetery, declined to speak with the press as they grieved. All of Brazil was struggling for answers in the face of violence waged against the most innocent.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and LAÍS MARTINS Associated Press

