Kansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at helping parents opt their children out of public school lessons with LGBTQ-themed materials. The Republican-controlled Kansas House voted 76-46 on Thursday to approve a “parental rights” measure that would allow a parent to place their child in an alternative to a public K-12 school lesson or activity that goes against the parent’s beliefs, values or principles. The GOP-dominated Senate approved the measure last week. The bill passed a day after lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender female athletes from girl’s and women’s sports. Conservatives also have not given up on passing a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.