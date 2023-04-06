Lawyer: 25-year term sought for Russian opposition figure

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer for jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. says the prosecutor in Kara-Murza’s closed-door trial for treason and spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine has called for a sentence of 25 years in prison. Kara-Murza is a journalist and prominent opponent of the Kremlin who has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago. Russian media on Thursday quoted lawyer Maria Esimont as saying the prosecutor is asking for the sentence to be served in a “strict regime” prison colony where conditions are harsh and prisoners are held in locked cells rather than in barracks. The defense is scheduled to present its closing arguments on Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.