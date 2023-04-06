Troubles shadow lingers as N Ireland marks 25 years of peace

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — This month marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland that left 3,600 people dead. Northern Ireland is observing the anniversary with a reunion of key players and a visit from U.S. President Joe Biden. But deep divisions remain about how to deal with the violent past. Peter Olphert’s father was killed by Irish Republican Army gunmen. He says it’s time to move on. Mark Thompson’s brother was shot by British soldiers. He thinks Northern Ireland can’t go forward until it confronts unfinished business from the past. Britain’s exit from the European Union has only complicated matters, creating political tensions that have rattled the foundations of the peace agreement.

