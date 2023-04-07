12-year-old among suspects in killing of 3 teens in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager and a 12-year-old have been arrested in Florida in connection with the deaths of three other teens. Their bodies were found along a rural Florida roadside and in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle. Another teen is being sought. Sheriff’s officials said Friday they’re “shocked” by the young ages of the victims and alleged killers. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the teens were killed March 30 while in the vehicle with the three suspects. The car belonged to a 16-year-old girl, who was the first victim found. The other victims were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The two suspects are charged with first-degree murder.

