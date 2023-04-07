Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome

BALLINA, Ireland (AP) — Excitement is building in Ballina, a small Irish town that was home to some of President Joe Biden’s ancestors. Biden is scheduled to visit the town next week, part of a four-day trip to Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland. The Irish Family History Centre says Biden “is among the most ‘Irish’ of all U.S. Presidents,” with 10 of his 16 great-great grandparents born on the Emerald Isle. All of them left for the U.S. during the Great Famine. He plans to visit two Irish spots connected to his roots. One is Ballina in western Ireland, where his great-great grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born. Distant cousin Joe Blewitt says it will be “like another St. Patrick’s Day” when the president arrives.

