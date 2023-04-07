Chippewa woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate

North Dakota lawmakers have named Denise Lajimodiere as the state’s poet laureate, making her the first Native American to hold the position. The educator is a citizen of the Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa Indians and the author of award-winning books of poetry. She’s also an expert on the gruesome history of Native American boarding schools. As the poet laureate, Lajimodiere plans to hold workshops with Native students and develop a publication that focuses on them. A North Dakota lawmaker says Lajimodiere’s writings have advanced conversations on contemporary issues. They range from ongoing investigations of boarding school atrocities, to how Native American children are treated in adoption proceedings in the future.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.