Police: Dissidents may try attacks as N. Ireland marks peace

LONDON (AP) — Police have warned that armed dissident groups are planning violent attacks over the Easter holiday weekend as Northern Ireland marks 25 years since the peace accord that ended three decades of bloodshed. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Belfast next week as Northern Ireland commemorates the signing of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998. The assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said police had received intelligence about planned violence around a parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday. The threat from dissidents prompted U.K. authorities last month to raise Northern Ireland’s terrorism threat level to “severe,” meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

