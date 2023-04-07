Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts

A new study says changes in air patterns as the world warms will likely push more and nastier hurricanes up against the United States’ east and Gulf coasts. Friday’s study looks more at steering currents of future storms than past research, focusing on where storms will go instead of how big or frequent they will be. The study projects that in the future extra warming in the eastern equatorial Pacific will ripple through the atmosphere to push storms in the Atlantic more eastward toward the Southeast Coast and north in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida peninsula is projected to have the biggest risk increase.

