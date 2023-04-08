Iraq, Syria’s Kurdish leader condemn attack on airport

BAGHDAD (AP) — The commander of the main U.S.-backed force in Syria and Iraq’s presidency have condemned what they say was a Turkish attack on an airport in northern Iraq. The blast in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region came days after Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. Mazloum Abdi, who heads the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, did not mention in a tweet posted Saturday whether he was the target of the explosion that struck next to the Suleimaniyah International Airport on Friday night. There was no immediate comment from Turkey.

