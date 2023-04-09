Avalanche in French Alps kills at least 4 people

PARIS (AP) — Four people have died in an avalanche in the French Alps, according to France’s interior minister. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the death toll was a provisional count. The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region on Sunday. Darmanin didn’t provide any other details, but the Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s long Easter weekend. Radio station France-Bleu put the size of the avalanche at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) long and 100 meters (328 feet) wide. Two helicopters were sent in to help in the search, the station quoted the local prefecture in Thonon as saying.

