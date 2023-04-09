Governor comments after cops killed in traffic stop shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says “our hearts are heavy” a day after two police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop. Evers posted on Twitter that “Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss.” The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday that it was investigating the shooting in Cameron. The Chetek officer and another officer from Cameron were pronounced dead at the scene. The justice department says the suspect in the shooting was taken to a hospital and later died.

