Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department said a pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday. The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not. The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released. The collision, which occurred in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused significant delays.

