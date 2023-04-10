Bomb targeting Pakistani police in SW kills 4, wounds 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government spokesman says a roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in volatile southwestern Pakistan has killed at least four people and wounded 15 others. Monday’s attack happened in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. A spokesman for the provincial government said the dead included two officers and two civilians. No one claimed responsibility, but suspicion fell on Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks since November when they ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government. Pakistan has also been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

