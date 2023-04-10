Ethiopia: Aid group says 2 workers killed amid violence

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An aid group says two of its workers have been killed in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. Catholic Relief Services made the announcement Monday amid a wave of civil unrest linked to a government decision to dissolve the security forces of the country’s 11 federal states and fold them into the federal forces. CRS said Chuol Tongyik, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, a driver, were “shot and killed” while returning to Addis Ababa on Sunday. Protests and gun battles gripped several towns in Amhara over the weekend and in some places continued through Monday, according to residents. The unrest came after the government announced its intention to dissolve the federal states’ security forces because it said they pose a threat to the country’s security.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.