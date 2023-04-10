Hundreds flee from wildfire in South Korean seaside city

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of people have been forced to flee as a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in a South Korean coastal city. Strong winds were fueling the flames in Gangneung. Officials say more than 700 firefighters and 300 vehicles were dispatched to fight the fire that started on a mountain in the central part of the eastern coastal city. It wasn’t immediate clear how long it would take firefighters to bring the flames under control. The strong winds were making it difficult to deploy aircraft to fight the fire. Firefighters on the ground were spraying water toward homes and trying to keep the fire from spreading to more populated parts of the city.

