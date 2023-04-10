Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of judges has temporarily blocked a new requirement passed by state Republican lawmakers that would cut the Democratic-leaning city of Nashville’s Metropolitan Council in half, from 40 members to 20. GOP state officials pursued the change after the council rejected hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention in Music City. The three judges agreed Monday that there is a “compelling public interest in preserving the integrity of the Metro election process that is already underway.” Nashville government officials filed the lawsuit. The move to cut the council’s size this year, or next if redistricting maps can’t be redrawn in time, remains blocked while the lawsuit proceeds.

