Taiwan’s Tsai says China not being ‘responsible’ with drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying China did not demonstrate the “responsible” behavior of a major Asian nation. China’s air, land and sea drills that ended Monday were retaliation for Tsai’s meeting with the U.S. House Speaker on her tour of Taiwan’s official and unofficial allies. Tsai said she represented Taiwan in the world and she was expected to interact with its international friends. Taiwan is a self-ruled island that China claims as part of its own territory. As of Tuesday morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry said eight Chinese navy vessels were still in the waters surrounding the island.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.