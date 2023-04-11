Biden aide, Saudi prince see ‘progress’ toward Yemen war end

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday amid signs that the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making “remarkable progress” toward finding a permanent end to their nine-year conflict. The call came after a Saudi diplomat met with Houthi officials in Sanaa on Sunday for talks that were aimed at accelerating negotiations to end the war. A non-governmental official familiar with the ongoing negotiations said a deal could be reached within the next seven to 10 days. The official was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity.

By AAMER MADHANI and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

