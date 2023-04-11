Hearing pushed back for Alaska illustrator on threat charge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A court hearing set was pushed back until next week for an Alaska children’s book illustrator charged with terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children. Mitchell Thomas Watley was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday but a prosecutor asked that it be moved to April 21. Watley is accused of leaving notes in places like a grocery store and state office building with an image of an assault rifle, the colors of the transgender flag and the words, “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children.” Watley’s attorney declined comment to reporters.

