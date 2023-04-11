Industrial fire prompts evacuation order in Indiana city

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — People have been urged to evacuate if they live near a large industrial fire in Richmond, Indiana, near the Ohio border. The order went out Tuesday after a major fire at a site where plastics are stockpiled. Thick black smoke darkened the sky. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire” that apparently started in a tractor-trailer onsite and spread quickly. He said the fire was contained on three sides by early evening. No injuries were reported. The former factory site was used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale. The mayor says local officials had been concerned about possible fire hazards.

