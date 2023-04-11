Protesters briefly interrupt Macron’s speech in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech on Europe in The Netherlands has been briefly interrupted by protesters who denounced his unpopular push for pension changes in France as anti-democratic. He was about to outline his vision for the future of Europe during a two-day state visit in the country. Macron made waves recently with comments about the continent’s relationship with Taiwan. In an interview published Sunday, he asked whether it was in the interest of Europeans to accelerate a crisis on Taiwan. Macron, who recently visited China, said the answer was no. His trip to Amsterdam and The Hague is the first state visit to the Netherlands by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years ago.

By MIKE CORDER and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

