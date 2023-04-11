Ukraine wants India to play bigger role in ending war

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister says her country wants India to play a bigger role in helping end Russia’s war. Emine Dzhaparova is making the first visit by a senior Ukrainian official to India since the war began last year. India has refrained from condemning Russia’s role in the war and has abstained several times from voting on U.N. resolutions against Moscow. It depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment and has increased its buying of low-priced Russian oil since the war began last year. Dzhaparova warned India against an over reliance on Russia.

