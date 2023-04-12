Biden says economic growth in N Ireland is ‘just beginning’

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden described a bright future for Northern Ireland’s economic potential in a speech at Ulster University’s new campus in downtown Belfast on Wednesday, saying the progress is “just beginning.” Biden is in Northern Ireland to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of an agreement that helped achieve peace. The United States was instrumental in negotiating an end to sectarian violence that killed thousands of people over several decades. Biden is on his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland. After the speech on Wednesday, Biden will travel to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day trip that includes visiting the hometowns of his Irish ancestors.

By COLLEEN LONG, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

