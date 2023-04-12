Key suspect in EU corruption scandal to move to house arrest

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have decided to move the key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union’s assembly from jail and place her under house arrest. The federal prosecutor’s office says that former parliament vice president Eva Kaili would remain under electronic surveillance while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continues. Even though the decision was taken Wednesday, it was still unclear exactly when she would be allowed to leave prison. The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing.

