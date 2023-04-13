Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. General manager Kyle Davidson says the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008. Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

