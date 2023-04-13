EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it’s investing $177 million to create 17 technical assistance centers around the country to help environmental justice organizations successfully apply for federal funds. Better training on how to navigate the complex federal grant making process is something environmental justice organizations have been demanding since the beginning of the Biden administration. The community groups want to compete for federal money for projects such as pollution clean-up, air quality monitoring and workforce development for jobs in wind and solar. EPA administrator Michael Regan made the announcement in New York City with U.S. Rep. Adriano Espailla.

