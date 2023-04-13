Experts doubt Mexico’s pledge to protect endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced a new program to protect the endangered vaquita marina porpoise, saying that has headed off trade sanctions by the international wildlife body CITES. Mexico’s Environment Department said Thursday several steps will be taken, including controlling illegal fishing that endangers the vaquita. But experts are expressing concerns, saying Mexico has failed to live up to previous promises. There are as few as eight vaquitas left in the Gulf of California, the only place the species lives. CITES had called on its 184 member countries last month to stop trade with Mexico for products linked to sensitive species as punishment for continued fishing in the vaquita protection zone. But it says those sanctions have now been dropped.

