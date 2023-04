Finnish president: Joining NATO won’t solve all our problems

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö has warned that the country’s new status as a NATO member “doesn’t solve every problem,” and says Helsinki should not let down its guard on security issues. Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia, earlier this month became the alliance’s 31st member. Two days earlier, Finland’s main conservative party came first in parliamentary elections. No new government has been formed. In May 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered European Union member Finland’s historic decision to abandon its non-alignment policy and seek NATO membership.

